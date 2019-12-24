Downtown Sioux Falls creates official app

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new app is looking to turn Downtown Sioux Falls into a more immersive experience.

For the past couple of years, Downtown Sioux Falls has been applying its resources to breathe new life into the downtown area. This is through their new Downtown Digital Passport.

For those who visit often, most people know Downtown Sioux Falls like the back of their hand. Starting next year, they can hold it in theirs too with the first DTSF Digital Passport.

“It’s going to be an experience that, not only, is going to elevate people but will also help bring the community together,” Marketing and Communication Coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Sadie Swier said.

Starting Jan. 2, DTSF is rolling out phase one of the app; Making its annual Burger Battle a bit juicier with online voting and a checklist to track your burgers.

“Then you can earn points, earn stamps and not only that compete with your friends and see your own score on the leaderboard,” Swier said.

Local restaurants like Blarney Stone are looking forward to what this can bring to the community.

“Oh man. This is going to be such an awesome, positive thing. It will link people, like I said, directly to events, but it gets communication out there faster. Everybody wants everything to be digital. Every body wants it to be quick, easy, and painless,” Assistant General Manager of Blarney Stone Irish Pub Mikael Engebretson said.

The next two phases involve additions the sculpture walk and active Q.R. codes that look to connect you to your surroundings.

“There will be augmented reality tours, scavenger hunts, there will be an interactive map where you can see different spots where you can activate these tours and scavenger hunts,” Swier said.

“Sometimes, there’s all these third-party sites that tell you about events, but you can go right to it and know what is going on and the things that you want to be a part of,” Engebretson said.

Creating unique connections to an already unique Downtown.

The app launches Jan. 2, 2020. There will be more announcements on phase two come February. You can visit Downtown Sioux Falls’s website to learn more about the app.