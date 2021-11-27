Downtown Sioux Falls busy with shoppers on Small Business Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Some pleasant weather welcomed shoppers today as they supported local businesses. Each year, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is dedicated to shopping small and putting money back into your local community.
For owners of downtown Sioux Falls businesses, that support can mean everything.
“We are the people that give back to your soccer teams and your choir people and fundraisers like that,” Kelly Grovijahn, co-owner of MK Threads Boutique, said. “I love that people shop local because, as a small business, we really can’t afford to spend thousands of dollars on advertising. So when we know that people are here shopping us it’s because they love us and support us and want to see us successful.”
The shop owners I talked to today said they were busier than they were yesterday on Black Friday.