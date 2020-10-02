Downtown Sioux Falls business owners talk summer season, First Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s First Friday in downtown Sioux Falls, which means many businesses are doing something special to attract visitors.

One of the big draws on October 2 is the Art and Wine Walk.

The owner of Say Anything Jewelry says event is usually one of the biggest days of the year for her business.

Store owner and jewelry designer Stephanie Wilde is also offering a discount on merchandise for First Friday.

“We’re excited to help people start Christmas shopping,” Wilde said.

Meanwhile, over at 8th and Railroad, Sticks and Steel owner Terri Schuver is ready for Friday’s activities as well.

She’s hosting artists in her shop Friday evening.

“They’re really fun nights for us. We are very artist driven in this story so we love to tell the stories of our artists and show off their work,” Schuver said.

Businesses all over KELOLAND are coming off of a summer like no other, but both women say the season was good.

“We have had fabulous community support, and we’ve had great tourist support. We’ve had lots of visitors. I think the state has had lots of visitors. You know our wide open spaces are pretty attractive to some folks in different parts of the country,” Schuver said.

“The summertime was great. We had more foot traffic that I thought we were going to have downtown and so it’s been great to see people and families getting out again and coming in and seeing us. We’ve had lots of tourists coming in as well,” Wilde said.

Businesses are hoping more support pours in on First Friday.

“First Friday is so important to us. It’s a great time to get out and support these amazing small businesses in your community that are owned by your neighbors and your friends,” Wilde said.

The Art and Wine Walk is happening until 8 p.m.

Click here for a list of First Friday events.