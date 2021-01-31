Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle wraps up Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 8th annual Burger Battle started January 2, and Sunday is its last day.

The contest has featured 24 burgers created by participating restaurants, including Wileys. General manager Jimmy Gordon said there has been a boost in sales this month.

“It’s been great. Especially, January tends to be a little bit slower for a lot of places in the downtown area and even more so with COVID and people not being in the offices,” Gordon said. “That weekday business, you know, that early business isn’t really here, so it’s really helped boost and increase sales, especially early. We’ve seen a lot of people that we normally don’t access here at Wileys. You know, we’ve opened ourselves up to a new clientele, and it’s definitely been a great thing and hopefully, it continues for years to come.”

