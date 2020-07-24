Downtown Sioux Falls Art Box Project looking for artists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You will soon see some new artwork popping up around Downtown Sioux Falls.

It’s all thanks to a $25,000 grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies for a public arts initiative. The grant helped create the Downtown Sioux Falls Art Box Project.

25 signal boxes, which you can find at intersections across downtown Sioux Falls, will be wrapped with artwork from area artists.

“This is a really great opportunity to celebrate our city’s diversity too, and so we’re going to be creating a new pathway for inclusion for people. We are going to be reaching out to black, indigenous, people of color, to submit artwork, and we are going to help tell their story,” President of Downtown Sioux Falls Joe Batcheller said.

Downtown Sioux Falls is also matching the grant with an additional 25,000. The installations are expected to be completed by the end of October. Art entries will be accepted starting July 31 through August 31.