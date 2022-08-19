SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A staple of summer is set to return to downtown Sioux Falls, though it’s on the move this year due to construction.

Downtown Riverfest is a community music festival that doesn’t stop at music.

“We’ve got kids activities, we’ve got beer bingo happening at night, there’s food trucks, we’ve got vendors, there’s really something for everyone,” DTSF Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz said.

The ninth annual event is moving upriver to Fawick Park due to construction at Cherapa Place.

“I think it’s going to be a really great location. There’s plenty of space to spread out, we’re going to shut down a street and have our food trucks there, so it’s going to be the same music festival that everyone knows and loves, just in a little different spot with less construction noise,” Schwartz said.

“Some really talented people playing here and have played here in the past, so it’s just an honor to be involved,” local musician Mat D said.

Mat D is a songwriter and lead vocalist for Mat D & The Roadside Revival.

“Kind of a mixture of blues, southern rock, country, rock & roll,” Mat D said. “Somewhere between Tom Petty and REM.”

The local roots rock band is opening for Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs out of Montana.

“We’re super excited to welcome these bands, excited to have the community come back for kind of one last celebration of summer before school really gets into the swing of things,” Schwartz said.

This year’s Riverfest will not include kayak or canoe rides due to the absence of a boat launch, though the event isn’t lacking family-friendly activities.

“For the kids, we’ve got bird feeder workshops, we have the Butterfly House & Aquarium Ocean in Motion so they can actually touch some critters, we’ve got Phil Baker music going from 4:30-7:00, so you won’t want to miss it if you’ve got kids,” Schwartz said.

Call it one last send-off to summer.

Downtown Riverfest is Saturday from 4:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Fawick Park.