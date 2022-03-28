SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – For one week, you have the chance to try some exclusive dishes created by restaurants and chefs in downtown Sioux Falls. It’s part of Downtown Restaurant Week.

Downtown Sioux Falls is full of different restaurants.

Now those eateries have the chance to show off their talents, while also focusing on the culinary culture in town.

“We actually asked them to have a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, inspiration, and that’s why you’ll see the bison curry tacos at Bread and Circus or there’s even a rooted in Sioux Falls menu item at Harvester Kitchen,” Downtown Sioux Falls Community Outreach Manager Sadie Swier said.

Each of the 11 locations participating will create brand new menu items that will only be available for a week.

“Instead of in previous years where people can only take advantage of restaurant week during their dinner time or supper time, they can actually go at different times. There’s a breakfast option at M.B. Haskett. There’s multiple lunch options as well as dinner options,” Swier said.

This year Dada’s Gastropub will be serving up halibut fish tacos.

“They are Look’s Beer Company, beer battered, halibut fish tacos, and there’s a really nice, light corn and slaw. Slaw is in an aioli, and it’s topped with Dakota microgreens, which they are a local company here,” director of marketing for Parker Restaurant Group Becky Squyer said.

Squyer says having a local aspect to the dish is important.

“Just as a restaurant group in general, Dada, our gastropub here, and then Parker’s Bistro as well, to source everything as local as possible, that way we are ensuring fresh product,” Squyer said.

It’s all part of an event creating a unique way to experience downtown.

“What’s interesting with restaurant week is that with Burger Battle, Pork Showdown, many of these other competitions, those are celebrations of restaurants within themselves, so to really pinpoint one week to give restaurants the chance to show off,” Swier said.

Downtown Restaurant Week runs April 1 -9. You can see a full list of participating restaurants here.