RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — You may see hats, gloves, scarves and more on the statues in downtown Rapid City.

This is the fifth winter season where the city has allowed people to place winter gear on the statues for the homeless. This also coincides with National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which begins Saturday.

You can continue to put winter gear on the statues until March 15th.

More information can be found on the Rapid City Municipal Government Facebook page.