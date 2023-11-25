RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The streets of downtown Rapid City will shine a little brighter Saturday evening.

The 25th Annual Festival of Lights parade will wind through downtown starting at 6 p.m. MT. The event is made possible by businesses and organizations throughout the city and is recognized as a premier winter event for the area.

The parade starts at the intersection of East Blvd and Main Street. Entries will travel along Main Street to 7th Street and then onto St. Joseph Street. No parking will be enforced along part of the route starting at 4:30 p.m. MT.

The Festival of Lights draws more than 30,000 people to the event. It’s grown over the years to include nearly 100 different entries.

If you aren’t able to make it to the parade, you can watch it online. KELOLAND News will livestream it starting at 6 p.m. MT.