Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to summertime, Downtown Rapid City tries to provide entertainment for all ages.

This past April Downtown Rapid City hired a new President and Executive Director, and the two have been working diligently to kick off their summer events.

The two new members of the organization want to keep growing the right way.

“We want to change things a little bit. Maybe by adding some different talent that comes in from out of state to main street square. There’s a lot of great bands, a lot of great local bands that are here and we want to make sure we support them. Try to draw maybe some different eyes and obviously, some different people downtown that we haven’t seen before.” Downtown Rapid City President Matt Senftner said

Downtown Rapid City is known for community support, and the Police Department helps those events run smoothly.

“We had a few at our splash patio and they were great. A great resource to have walking around, I think they make people feel safe and they’re a great presence to have for us. They’re a very proactive group we really appreciate how thoughtful they are when it comes to not only our events but everyone downtown.” Executive Director Callie Meyer said

With summer in full swing and Rapid City growing, the people of Downtown Rapid City are looking to continue that success from previous years.

“The safety piece is important to us, we have our ambassador program as well actually which is part of that plan. We’ve over-doubled our ambassadors for the year, so we’re really excited to see that impact for the rest of the summer,” Meyer said

“Basically my goal is to try to drive that business, do some things a little bit different, hopefully in the future to make things a little bit better downtown,” Senftner said

Whether it’s safety, concerts, or just playing at the fountains, the Downtown area appears to be heading in the right direction.

If you would like to partner with Downtown Rapid City and sponsor an event you can email info@mainstreetsquarerc.com and to find out about future events you can visit here.