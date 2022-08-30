SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A competition featuring all things pig is set to return to Sioux Falls.

Nearly 3,000 pork dishes were served during the inaugural Downtown Pork Showdown.

“Sioux Falls loves to come out and support its restaurants, to support food, and enjoy dining, and man our restaurants do a great job,” DTSF Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz said.

19 restaurants ranging from casual to fine dining are participating in this September’s culinary contest.

“It’s great to see restaurants coming back and saying yes we loved participating in this and then to see new places say yeah we want in on that,” Schwartz said.

“The competition part of it is really, really good for morale in the kitchen as well as the servers, everybody wants to do an amazing job, a great job,” Chef Lance’s on Phillips Owner Lance White said.

The list of entries includes reigning champion Chef Lance’s on Phillips. The restaurant’s Pulled Pork Wellington proved to be a cut above the competition last year. Chef Lance White will attempt to defend his title with a dish including ribs and grits.

“They are baby back ribs and we put a smoked cherry barbecue sauce on them and then they’re served on a bed of cheddar and herb grits,” White said.

Customers will have the final say in who wins the Downtown Pork Showdown. They’ll rate each entry on a variety of categories within the DTSF Digital Passport app.

“All you have to do is scan a QR code, enter the restaurant’s number and then you’ll be able to vote. There’s five voting categories, super simple, and then your vote helps determine who the winner is,” Schwartz said.

The Downtown Pork Showdown starts Thursday and runs through the end of September.