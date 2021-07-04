Downtown parade welcomes families for a morning of celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People lined Phillips Avenue anticipating the oncoming floats, and bikes, trucks, and a few dogs made their way through downtown.

Different attendees shared their favorite parts of the parade.

“That bulldozer with the American Flag painted on it. That was really tight,” Josh Grigsby said. “That was awesome,” Maleah Grigsby said.

“Probably those little cars and the guys were those tall hats,” Kendra Patrick said.

“I like all the guys who give candy,” Linkin Daily said. “He likes all the people who gave candy” Valerie Daily said.

The Parade started at Phillips Avenue’s 13th Street intersection and made its way to Falls Park.

“I liked meeting Dusty Johnson. We got to shake his hand and everything. I thought that was really fun,” Kennedy Hoxsie said.

Kids were excited when floats would give out candy.

“I guess the best part is just seeing the little guy get to have some fun at one of his first parades and learn how to get out of his comfort zone a little bit to go up and ask for candy,” Kevin Ratzsch said.

People were happy to be out together.

“My favorite part of today is being with family and friends and getting to be able to get out of the house and doing stuff and just celebrating the Fourth of July,” Patrick said.

“I think the big thing that everybody knows is being able to get out here together with everybody and just have some fun,” Ratzsch said.