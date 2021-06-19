Downtown loft tour let viewers inside local apartments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today brought a Loft Tour to downtown Sioux Falls.

Participants could pay five dollars to get a list of open properties where they could step inside.

“We’re welcoming people in,” Anne Haber, Partner with Bender Properties and Railyard Flats developer said. “It’s fun to show people kind of what we’ve done here because this is so new. I think this is a new step in downtown apartment rentals. It’s definitely true luxury.”

Haber represented Railyard Flats, the newest property on today’s viewing list.