Downtown living becoming popular in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is expanding, and that’s making the heart of the city a popular place to live.

The Cascade at Falls Park is a new downtown living option that’s almost ready to open its doors.

The living community held its loft tours on Saturday. It was a busy day at Cascade at Falls Park as people toured one of the many living options in downtown Sioux Falls.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Sioux Falls, and it makes the area modern and nice,” Shareen Davidson said.

Drew O’Brien is the regional manager for Cascade at Falls Park. He says a lot of people are wanting to live downtown.

“I think downtown living has really exploded over the last couple of years. Not only the perception of it, but just the availability of lofts and homes down here,” O’Brien said.

Attractions like Levitt at the Falls are making the area even more popular to live in.

“It’s a nice place to be. There’s so many things to do and see downtown,” Kevin Buffington said.

“We have these different amenities available to people that want to live downtown. They can live here. They can work here. They can play here. It’s all in one place,” O’Brien said.

Which is why O’Brien says he’s grateful Cascade at Falls Park is located here.

“We were really excited when we got the opportunity to work with the city in this location. We definitely had a vision for it, and it’s really cool to see the vision we had so long ago come into fruition and look the way it does,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien says Cascade at Falls Park will be ready for people to move into the lofts July 1st.