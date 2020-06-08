Downtown library in Sioux Falls reopens

If you’re a book lover, you’ll want to know about this.

The downtown library in Sioux Falls is now open to the public after being closed since mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns.

It’s the first one in the Siouxland Libraries system to reopen.

Arta Salisbury didn’t waste much time getting to the library on reopening day.

The 96-year-old stopped in shortly after it opened to pick up some new reads.

“It’s just my husband and I at home and he watches television and I read. When you get to be our age that’s about all you want to do,” Arta Salisbury said.

While Siouxland Libraries locations are serving customers during the pandemic through other ways, including curbside pickup, Monday was the first time in a while readers were able to browse the shelves at the downtown location.

“We knew we were important to our community, but we didn’t know maybe how much. Curbside pickup was amazing. It still is going to be amazing. We were not able to keep up with the demand,” Downtown Library Senior Librarian Daniel Neeves said.

You’ll notice several changes when you come to the library downtown.

For example, there are no chairs.

“So you come in. You can browse our collection. You can pull holds and things like that, but we’re promoting the kind of “move along” kind of thing,” Neeves said.

Meeting and study rooms are closed for now, and in-person programs are on hold for the moment.

But Salisbury is just happy to be back.

“I almost wanted to do a dance before I came in the door. It’s so good to see it open,” Salisbury said.

The downtown location will be open Monday-Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Neeves says curbside service will be available during the hours when they’re not open to the public.

More branches will open next week.

