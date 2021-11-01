Downtown Gives Coupon Book to benefit Multi-Cultural Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Downtown Gives Coupon Book is an annual fundraiser by DTSF, and it’s available starting this Friday.

The coupon book costs $15, and features discounts from 38 downtown Sioux Falls businesses, with proceeds benefiting a local non-profit.

“It makes so much sense, we call it that win, win, win because we are supporting the local businesses. This is a coupon book that lasts through March, 2022 and so it drives more foot traffic to downtown but also it’s helping one of these charities and non-profits in our city,” Sadie Swier, Community Outreach Coordinator at DTSF said.

This year’s recipient is the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls. We’ll hear from one of the participating businesses tonight on KELOLAND News.

