SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lengthy list of downtown Sioux Falls businesses are handing out deals while also assisting a local nonprofit.

After experiencing record sales in 2021, the Downtown Gives Coupon Book is back for an eleventh year.

“32 coupons from 32 different businesses. These are often once a year deals. We have some places that will do a 20% off coupon or a bonus with purchase, and it also is a way to give back to a local nonprofit,” DTSF Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz said.

The coupon book costs $15 and is available at participating businesses starting Friday, with proceeds benefiting the Sioux Falls Arts Council.

“Something that’s local, that has impact, that’s connected to the downtown community in some way and the Arts Council is that choice this year,” Schwartz said.

“Downtown would not be the place it is without the touch of the arts,” Sticks and Steel owner Terri Schuver said.

Schuver owns Sticks and Steel located at 8th & Railroad Center.

“We carry a lot of American made and handmade products, including some of the products that we made here in our studios,” Schuver said.

She says the coupon book provides a boost for the business and benefits shoppers.

“There’s always something that pushes your budget a little bit and those coupon books allow you to stay within your budget,” Schuver said.

But the bottom line is not why Sticks and Steel is part of the coupon book.

“Downtown Sioux Falls or the merchants don’t make any money on this process, it’s really all about helping one of our downtown neighbors,” Schuver said.

“To see that they’re really willing to say we’re going to give back, we’re going to support a nonprofit and give these deals is amazing,” Schwartz said.

The Downtown Gives Coupon Book raised $9,500 last year for the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls. This year’s coupon book is available through December 31st, but the deals don’t expire until March 31, 2023.