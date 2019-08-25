Downtown event benefits Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday was a big night for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. The organization held a Taste the Goodness event earlier in the evening.

People could come and try different beers, wines, coffees and foods.

Spectators could also enjoy live music and different games. All of the night’s proceeds will go to the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

“The Bishop Dudley House does such an amazing job here in the community taking care of our homeless. Events like this will help them with their bottom line, their day to day operational expenses,” Jan Faterl with the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House said.

During the event, Madeline Shields was announced as the new executive director for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. Previously, she was with The Banquet in Sioux Falls.