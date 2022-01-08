Downtown businesses see benefits from Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Restaurants are facing off in the downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls, but you don’t have to be serving food to benefit.

Tami Brown, the owner of the Spice and Tea Exchange says she’s seen a positive impact from the competition.

“I think it’s our natural instinct to stay inside, just stay by the fireplace, cuddle up with a blanket and by Downtown Sioux Falls promoting this Burger Battle it reminds people, ‘Hey, we can get out and have a good time. It’s cold, but we can park, we can go in a restaurant, stay for an hour,'” Brown said.

Last year tens of thousands of burgers were sold during the Burger Battle.

27 restaurants are competing in this year’s Burger Battle. The competition will run through the end of the month.