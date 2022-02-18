SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Some people in Sioux Falls say they’re noticing a troubling trend among panhandlers in the city. They say many people asking for money are refusing to take no for an answer, and in some cases, are turning violent.

You can expect to see more panhandlers standing along sidewalks in Sioux Falls as spring approaches and the weather turns warmer. But some people in Sioux Falls say the panhandling is getting out of hand.

Taylor Laframboise relies upon the kindness of strangers in downtown Sioux Falls.

“It’s a hit or miss situation. I’m just trying to survive for now, you know,” Laframboise said.

Laframboise says he’s an out-of-work welder who’s been homeless for two years. He says he lets his handmade sign speak to his plight rather than pestering any of the people who walk or drive by.

“I just stand here and hold my sign, hope for the best,” Laframboise said.

But some people in Sioux Falls see troubling signs among the panhandlers.

“There’s just a lot more aggressive nature to them now, where they’ll stop people and they’ll scream obscenities,” downtown Sioux Falls businessman Grant Houwman said.

Downtown business owners say panhandlers have gotten so aggressive, it’s hurting business and frightening employees.

“They’ll physically get in altercations with people, that’s what scares the employees that are working here,” Houwman said.

Sioux Falls police say panhandling is increasing, and it happens in all parts of the city. But police say there hasn’t been a jump in aggressive behavior among the panhandlers.

“They may grab hold of somebody, they may continue to pester them, that’s when the aggressive part comes in, at least according to city ordinance, and we’re not seeing an increase in that,” Sam Clemens of the Sioux Falls Police Department says.

Laframboise says aggressiveness by panhandlers hurts people like him who are struggling. He hopes the public won’t resent him based on the bad behavior of others.

“Hey man, I’m just trying to get by, just leave me alone. If you don’t want to give me anything or help me out, just keep driving by. It’s not your problem, it’s mine,” Laframboise said.

Panhandlers have a First Amendment right to stand on public sidewalks. But if they step out into the street to solicit money, then, they pose a traffic hazard and are breaking the law.

The City of Sioux Falls has posted signs to discourage panhandling. Police say rather than giving money directly to panhandlers, your money will be better spent by donating to local non-profits that help the homeless and those struggling with addiction.