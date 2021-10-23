Downtown businesses hosting Trick or Treat event Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND families have the opportunity to get some extra mileage out of their Halloween costumes.

A record 27 downtown Sioux Falls businesses, including CH Patisserie, will be handing out treats during this Sunday’s free, family friendly Trick or Treat event.

“It’s such a fun event to kind of open up the community and our stores and our shops to all ages. We have people that are in their 60’s dressing up and kids that are two, so I think that’s the main thing is just to have a community downtown,” Chris Hanmer said.

Downtown Trick or Treat runs from 1:00 to 3:00 Sunday afternoon.