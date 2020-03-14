1  of  40
Closings & Delays
ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Baltic Lutheran Church Belle Fourche School District Bennett County School District Bison School District Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Brookings Activity Center Career Learning Center-Black Hills Celebrate Community Church Dalesburg Lutheran Church East Nidaros Lutheran Church Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Enemy Swim Day Faith Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Faith School District First Baptist Children's Center First Lutheran Church First Presbyterian Church Sioux Falls First United Methodist Church Flandreau School District Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Haakon Kimball School District Lake Preston McCook Central McIntosh School District Meade New Underwood Our Saviors Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church Spirit of Peace UCC St. James Lutheran Church Stewarts School of Hairstyling Timber Lake School District Transfiguration Orthodox Church - Sioux Falls United Church of Canistota Viborg DBS White River Winner School District

Downtown businesses discuss impact of canceled parade

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of the events you’ve been looking forward to this weekend are canceled.

That includes the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Sioux Falls. The Chamber of Commerce says parade organizers want to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The canceled parade doesn’t come as a surprise to Dick Murphy.

“We saw that Dublin had canceled its parade and Boston and then New York and then Chicago,” Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts Owner Dick Murphy said.

The owner of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts says the decision to cancel the event makes sense.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Murphy said.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is typically one of the top business days at the store.

Murphy predicts it will be more like a regular Saturday this weekend.

The Cookie Jar Eatery is predicting a similar scenario.

Co-owner Glen Koch says the restaurant usually sees about three times the business on parade day compared to a regular Saturday.

“I can understand the reasoning behind it, but it’s tough on business,” The Cookie Jar Eatery Co-Owner Glen Koch said.

But even without the parade, they’ll be marking the holiday this weekend.

“We’re still going to go ahead with our typical St. Patty’s Day special of Reubens and Guinness beer cheese soup,” Koch said.

As the impact of the Coronavirus continues to be felt in KELOLAND, Murphy is reminded of the adversity the communities faced last year stemming from harsh weather.

“We know these are things that we will have to deal with as a community, as a state, and we will,” Murphy said.

Remember, health officials are telling people to stay home if they’re feeling sick.

If you feel you need to be seen by a doctor, call ahead.

You can find other ways to help stop the spread of Coronavirus here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss