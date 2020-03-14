Downtown businesses discuss impact of canceled parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of the events you’ve been looking forward to this weekend are canceled.

That includes the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in downtown Sioux Falls. The Chamber of Commerce says parade organizers want to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The canceled parade doesn’t come as a surprise to Dick Murphy.

“We saw that Dublin had canceled its parade and Boston and then New York and then Chicago,” Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts Owner Dick Murphy said.

The owner of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts says the decision to cancel the event makes sense.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Murphy said.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is typically one of the top business days at the store.

Murphy predicts it will be more like a regular Saturday this weekend.

The Cookie Jar Eatery is predicting a similar scenario.

Co-owner Glen Koch says the restaurant usually sees about three times the business on parade day compared to a regular Saturday.

“I can understand the reasoning behind it, but it’s tough on business,” The Cookie Jar Eatery Co-Owner Glen Koch said.

But even without the parade, they’ll be marking the holiday this weekend.

“We’re still going to go ahead with our typical St. Patty’s Day special of Reubens and Guinness beer cheese soup,” Koch said.

As the impact of the Coronavirus continues to be felt in KELOLAND, Murphy is reminded of the adversity the communities faced last year stemming from harsh weather.

“We know these are things that we will have to deal with as a community, as a state, and we will,” Murphy said.

Remember, health officials are telling people to stay home if they’re feeling sick.

If you feel you need to be seen by a doctor, call ahead.

You can find other ways to help stop the spread of Coronavirus here.