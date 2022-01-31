SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A tasty competition is coming to an end. Monday is your last chance to participate in the 9th Annual Downtown Burger Battle.

27 restaurants are battling it out to be the winner of the Sioux Falls burger battle.

One of those hoping to claim that title is the Phillips Avenue Diner.

“We’ve sold over 1,000 burgers, I know the first weekend we had it on, we sold over 120 of them, which was amazing, the kitchen loved it, the people coming in and trying the burgers, it was a blast for everyone all around,” dining room manager, Phillips Avenue Diner, Chinomso Diejomaoh said.

Their entry in the competition is a burger topped with fries, cheese curds, and pulled pork.

“We pretty much took a favorite of the diner customers and tried to put that on a burger, adding that on the patty with a side of gravy, and fries, because why not, go big or go home,” Diejomaoh said.

This year’s burger battle is also breaking records.

“On the DTSF digital passport app, are the votes, so last year in 2021, the total number of votes was a little over 11,000 and this year it’s already over 16,000 so that’s just telling us more people are coming out for burger battle,” Community Outreach Coordinator, Downtown Sioux Falls, Sadie Swier said.

Not only do they track votes, but also how many burgers are sold.

“Checking in with most of the restaurants, not all of them, halfway through the month, there were over 20,000 burgers sold,” Swier said. “Last year the total number of burgers was over 31,000 so hitting that halfway mark without even all the restaurants and nearing the halfway with last year’s total, we look forward to the end of this year.”

A friendly competition that’s having an impact on all involved.

“Even though the champion is going to be crowned we like to think that a lot of these restaurants are the winners because they are getting foot traffic and having great sales numbers in what is usually their slowest month,” Swier said.

The winner of the burger battle will be announced on February 2nd.