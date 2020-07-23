Downtown Brookings hopes to boost business with Crazy Days sales

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Downtown Brookings is hoping for an economic boost this weekend with Crazy Days sales.

Downtown Brookings hopes to see many shoppers out and about this weekend for the annual Crazy Days.

“It’s just a fun, nostalgic experience that you know, we can all come down to downtown Brookings and just really have a good time, get a little bit crazy with the different sales and just festivities that we have,” Ashley Biggar, the director for Downtown Brookings said.

Biggar says July tends to be a hard month for business owners in general, but this year, because of the pandemic, she hopes Crazy Days can help them out more.

“I’m really excited just to see people coming downtown and just really, hopefully, spending some money and helping our businesses. They’ve had such a tough time these past couple of months and summer is no different from the rest of it, right, COVID hasn’t gone away. So, really our businesses need our help now more than ever,” Biggar said.

One of those downtown businesses is Trendz.

“Always look to shop local. I think that it has opened up a lot of peoples’ eyes, especially with the pandemic, that it is so important to support your local businesses so that we can stay here for all of our customers as well,” Abby Weisbeck, a Trendz owner said.

Trendz is participating in Crazy Days by moving clearance items out on the sidewalk, hosting a mystery drawing, sending donations to the Brookings Backpack Project and more.

“I think we’re all very hopeful for a really good sales weekend,” Weisbeck said.

Biggar says in addition to the sales happening in the stores, there will be live music and food trucks.

Crazy Days starts Friday and will go through Saturday.