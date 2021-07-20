Downtown at Sundown to return in Brookings Thursday

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular free five-week concert series is coming back to Brookings after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Downtown at Sundown started in 2015 in Downtown Brookings and is now back after nearly two years.

The event is moving from Fifth St. down to the intersection of Fifth St. and Main Ave., making more room for the fun. There will be a different concert each Thursday showcasing different bands and genres of music.

“We are able to bring it back in 2021 stronger than ever and we’re really excited to implement a lot of changes that include expanding our location, getting rid of food and beverage tickets, having more kid zone activities,” said Ashley Biggar, director of key operations and development for the Brookings Area Chamber of Commerce.

This means people can now pay at the vendors without having to go through a ticket booth first.

“We have five different food and beverage vendors,” Biggar said. “They’re actually local businesses here in Brookings, so we’re excited to have them hit the streets with us and take all their great locations, food and beverage items and then put them right down here.”

Wooden Legs Brewing Company will be one of the vendors.

“It’s just a great way to get the community to get more involved with downtown activities and local businesses. Ours in general since we are, you know, we provide beer and food. It’s a great way to get out and showcase to people that wouldn’t normally see our business because it pulls in from all over the area,” Wooden Legs lead brewer Derek Schmidt said.

Samantha Tupper is the owner of Wink’s Fine Jewelry and a member of the Brookings Downtown Business District Committee. She is excited to bring more people downtown.

“We’re lucky we’ve been in the same place since 1963, but a lot of these new businesses haven’t been, so I think it’s essential for people to still be coming downtown. Downtowns are booming. We’re constantly growing,” she said.

“There’s so many different businesses in downtown Brookings and so it’s just a great way to hit up one activity and just discover a lot more,” Biggar said.

Downtown at Sundown will be every Thursday night from 5:30 to 9:00 starting July 22 and go through August 19.