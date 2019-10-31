Dow Rummel Village in the Halloween spirit

Children are out Thursday night collecting candy in their costumes, but Halloween isn’t just for the kids.

Arlen Knutson hit the bullseye with this year’s Halloween costume.



“I’m a target,” Dow Rummel Village Resident Arlen Knutson said.

He’s a resident in the assisted living program at Dow Rummel Village, and he’s not the only one creating a buzz with his getup.



Employees are in disguise, too.



“From a far I’m seeing squints like, ‘What are you? Oh, you have bugs. Oh, no you’re a beekeeper.’ Mostly people say it’s pretty cute,” Michelle Murray with Dow Rummel Village said.



From witches to scarecrows, there’s no shortage of Halloween spirit in the workplace.



“I think it gives the residents something to talk about and just something different for them to see that they don’t see every day,” Keri Nabity with Dow Rummel Village said.



Kelli Volk: Are you ever too old for Halloween?

Nabity: Never.

Resident Donna Rasmussen: Yes.



Kelli Volk: Are you ever too old for Halloween?

Knutson: I hope not.

Actually, he’s right on target. If you want to see more people and pets dressed up for Halloween, check out our photo galleries.