SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of cars were on display at Dow Rummel Village Thursday night.

Car enthusiasts lined the parking lot at Dow Rummel Village enjoying an up close look at modern and classic cars during a car show. For many residents, admiring cars brings up old memories.

Carol Knecht and her husband Harlen love coming to the Dow Rummel Village car show. For the couple, it brings up their own car memories.

“Well we both like old cars and when we got married we had a ’65 Ford Fairlane, which we wish we would’ve kept, but we didn’t so we come to see the old cars,” said Knecht.

Residents and visitors were able to come out and see a variety of cars from newer models to classic models like this 1933 Rolls-Royce. They were able to get in and look around.

“I feel like I am just kind of the custodian of it. This car will be around long time after I am,” said Don Cooper, participant. “It’s great fun. It’s always an attention getter, it’s fun to drive. People like to sit in it and I like to have people sit in it.”

For Tom Olsen, cars have been a big part of his life and he enjoys showing off his collection to those interested.

“It’s always fun getting out with all the car people and get to look over all the other cars that show up and seeing all your friends. We get to know quite a few people who have old cars so it’s just fun getting together with everybody,” said Olsen.

Bringing residents and community members together with a shared love of cars.

“It’s a lot of fun. A lot of excitement, the residents love it they love to come out. All of the residents in all of our areas love to come out,” said Darla Van Rosendale, CEO of Dow Rummel Village.

“You get a lot of stories, you get a lot of reminiscing about the cars they had, and some of them that were like these,” said Dan Johnson, participant. “So it’s just a great event, it’s a fun day.”

“We like to get together you know and then we get to talk about it in the morning at our gathering so yeah it’s a fun event,” said Knecht.

They had 22 cars pre-registered, but several others showed up the day of the event. Residents were able to vote on their favorite vehicle.