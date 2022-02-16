BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 appears to be loosening its grip on western South Dakota. There are significantly fewer active cases now compared to a month ago, and the Douglas School District is responding. As the cases rose, students and staff in Box Elder began masking up.

In January, there were more than a hundred cases of COVID-19 in the Douglas School district. Now, that number is down to 21, helping the district to make the decision to switch from ‘Phase Two’ to ‘Phase One.’ This means students and staff are no longer required to wear masks, and fewer health precautions will be in place.

“It’s great news to be back and have more of a normal environment for our students. I know everyone is really relieved and glad to get back to our goal of making sure we are educating every student,” Katy Urban, Douglas Schools Communications, said.

“Anytime we have a number of staff members that are out of the classroom, it poses a problem for education. Students succeed when there is a highly qualified staff member in the classroom and when they have a good relationship with their teacher. So those two factors would cause us to want to make sure that we have consistency in every classroom,” Bud Gusso, Executive Director of Operational Support Services said.

The Monument Health System reached its peak positivity rate in January at 44%. Now within the last week, it’s gone down to 18%.

“As those positivity rates come down, we can make a couple of assumptions that there is some at-home testing being done and those results aren’t being reported through Monument Health. As well as the variant went through the communities,” Emily Leech, Dir. of Lab Services, said.

The Douglas School District is hopeful it can remain mask-free for the rest of the school year.

Monument Health officials say an 18% positivity rate is considered a substantial spread, and urge everyone to be health conscience. The Douglas Schools are constantly monitoring the COVID-19 cases in the District. After the end of the school year, the board will revisit the ‘Back to School Plan’ for any updates.