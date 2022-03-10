BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — Students in the Douglas School District are coming together to help a classmate and his family during a difficult time.

Last Saturday, Sam Biberdorf got into a major accident due to a winter storm. Since then, he has been battling some serious injuries.

“It’s definitely been rough, I can see my parents have been taking it really hard so I’ve been trying to be supportive of them. It’s hard seeing them like that and my brother like that,” Cole Biberdorf, brother, said.

Today at school, Sam’s classmates are showing support by wearing fun socks, just like he always does.

“He’s the kind of person that will cross the finish line and congratulates the person ahead of him and hugs the person behind him before he even thinks to celebrate himself. He’s so hardworking, he wears silly socks and tells ‘dad jokes’ just to brighten everybody’s day. Just an amazing person, and I think our job as the community is that the moment he wakes up he knows he’s loved and appreciated,” Joslyn Russell, Sam’s friend, said.

Even some of his favorite teachers are making sure to wear their most colorful socks.

“We care about Sam, we care about his family, and Sam matters. We are all hoping and praying for a speedy recovery,” Lt. Col. Jason Morrow, Jr. ROTC Instructor, said.

Cole Biberdorf is Sam’s brother. He says Sam is an amazing runner, a great student, and lights up any room.

“He is extremely dedicated, very good in school too. I don’t like to admit this but he’s way smarter than me and my other brother. But overall, he is just a great person,” Cole said.

Right now, Sam is still struggling to open his eyes, but Cole says if he could wake up and see all of the bright, silly, and colorful socks on all of his friends, Sam would smile.

If you’d like to show support for Sam and his family, there are multiple fundraisers going on.