SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The digging out from this week’s winter storm continues across South Dakota and other parts of KELOLAND.

While road conditions have improved in the region, the South Dakota Department of Transportation lists many roads with slippery conditions and blowing snow on its 511 road condition map

Road conditions in southeastern South Dakota also included scattered snow cover and snow drifts.

On Wednesday, Sioux Falls Police cautioned drivers about narrowed city streets. Snow piles were shrinking some streets. City officials said they hoped to clear all of the city streets of snow by noon today. But that doesn’t mean the job is done as snow removal and clearing will take days, officials said.

Many schools were closed yet today or had late starts.

KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said this morning that the last of the snow was leaving eastern KELOLAND.