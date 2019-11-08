DOT to keep adding high friction surface treatment on I-229

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a crash on Interstate 229 that killed a Sioux Falls teen and seriously injured another we are taking a closer look at that stretch of interstate and the impact winter weather can have.

According to Travis Dressen, with the Department of Transportation, he says one of the most common crashes in South Dakota are single vehicle run off the road crashes. Back in 2014, crews started putting a high friction surface treatment on sections of roadways in Sioux Falls.

“We looked at ways that we can implement low cost measures to reduce those situations, so we looked at the high friction surface treatment, and it typically has been a strategy for wet weather, hydroplaning, but we gave that a try here in South Dakota, one of the first ones we did was at 229 and 18th Street and saw very good results from that,” Dressen said.

Dressen says within five years before putting the high friction surface treatment down, they were seeing about 10 crashes a year due to winter road conditions. But since putting the first treatment down in 2014 they’ve averaged just over two crashes per year.