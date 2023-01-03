SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday’s massive winter storm has meant significant problems for any kind of travel on many roads.

“I know the calls I’ve been on this morning, we’ve had multiple snow plow trucks get stuck themselves out there,” said Craig Smith, director of operations with the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, KELOLAND News caught up with Smith as well as Travis Dressen, Mitchell Region Engineer with the DOT.

Dan Santella: Is it accurate to say that there are a lot of highways and roads impassable in southeastern South Dakota?

“Yeah, I think that’s a fair statement, Dan,” Dressen said. “A lot of those routes that I talked about earlier, the ones, the Gregory, Burke, the Bonesteel areas, who saw the greater amount of snowfall down there, those roads are definitely impassable right now. It’s difficult to even get the trucks out of the shop to get out on the roadways and be able to punch through.”

When snow falls and winds howl like they have, there’s only so much crews can do.

“The morning hours brought some, in that two-inch plus per hour additional accumulations, made it very difficult for our trucks to keep up and in many shops just due to the visibility and the ongoing snow, they actually had to pull those trucks,” Smith said.

Nevertheless, Smith says the work presses on and the roads will be cleared.