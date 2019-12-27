DOT gearing up for weekend weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Workers with the South Dakota Department of Transportation are carefully monitoring the weather conditions Friday so they’ll be ready to move out once the snow arrives.

It will be all hands on deck at the DOT shop in Sioux Falls, where crews have been doing safety checks of their equipment ahead of the storm. They’ll be putting in long shifts through the weekend.

“I give our drivers a lot of credit. They’re here at 4 o’clock in the morning and they’re ready to go. They’re going to put in a 16-hour day and likely they’re going to be showing up the next day and doing the same thing all over again during these long storms,” DOT Region Engineer Travis Dressen said.

This tow plow is a valuable piece of snow removal equipment for the DOT. It can plow two lanes of an interstate at the same time.

