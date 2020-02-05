DOT: Flashing lights out at intersection in Bon Homme County

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is sending out a warning about an intersection in northeastern Bon Homme County.

According to the officials, the flashing lights at the intersection of Highway 37 and Highway 46 will be out for a few weeks because of electrical issues. Highway 37 is thru traffic and there are stop signs for Highway 46.

Authorities also remind drivers to always be aware of oncoming traffic at rural intersections whether there’s flashing lights or not.