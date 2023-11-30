SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Dordt University will be constructing student townhomes in response to the growing enrollment.

According to the university’s website, this past fall, Dordt achieved record enrollment with an overall enrollment of 1,911 students exceeding the fall 2022 record of 1,858 students. The townhomes are being constructed in response to the new growth.

“To have Dordt’s undergraduate enrollment grow by more than 15 percent over the last decade while higher education overall has contracted by nearly 15 percent is certainly an encouragement,” says President Erik Hoekstra. “But really, it’s a tribute to God’s faithfulness to Dordt through our faculty, staff, and supporting constituency who share in this vision of Christ-centered higher education.”

The construction will begin in late winter after the house that currently sits on the property is removed, says Fred Verwoerd, vice president for university operations.

“We have partnered with Vision Builders with a goal of creating housing that blends nicely into the character of the town,” says Verwoerd. “I like the idea of having a variety of housing options on campus for different students. This housing option will provide students with a nice hybrid of on-campus living while also being closer to the greater Sioux Center community.”

The townhomes are anticipated to be completed by Aug. 2024 with a series of townhomes on 4th Avenue, adjacent to the President’s house. Each townhome will consist of 10 units and will house a total of 60 students.

“The townhomes will be a beautiful, functional, and aesthetic addition to 4th Avenue that gives us the flexibility to serve students in the near-term while considering future high-capacity building options closer to the heartbeat of campus,” says Robert Taylor, vice president for student success and dean of students.

In the longer term, the townhomes will provide relief for staff, faculty, and married students navigating the housing market as they relocate to Sioux Center, he adds.