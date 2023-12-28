SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Dordt University has put out a statement about former President Donald Trump’s planned rally in Sioux Center, saying the event has moved.

The university said they invite presidential candidates of all political parties each campaign cycle, with the intent of the event being “educational in nature, including questions directly from Dordt students to the candidates.” Meanwhile, the Trump campaign desired a rally format.

In addition, the university also said that it understood that nothing would be publicized about Trump’s visit until the format was finalized after the new year.

“Ultimately, the vision of the Trump campaign and Dordt were incongruent, and the event will not take place at the university,” the statement read.

The Commit to Caucus Rally for Donald J. Trump has been rescheduled for the Terrace View Event Center in Sioux Center on January 5, 2024.

— — —

PREVIOUS: Dordt University is pulling the plug on a planned Jan. 5 appearance on campus by former President Donald Trump.

The front-running GOP presidential candidate was scheduled to be in Sioux Center for a “Commit to Caucus” event at the university’s campus center, just 10 days before this year’s Iowa caucus.

Iowa state representative and Dordt faculty member Dr. Jeff Taylor confirmed to KCAU 9 that he had been working as a liaison between the university and the Trump campaign. Taylor said the decision to not host the Trump event was made last Friday by Dordt administrators.

The event is still included on the Trump campaign website in Sioux Center, but with no specific location of where the rally will be at.

KCAU 9 was unable to reach the Trump campaign for comment.

Trump previously campaigned at Dordt ahead of the Iowa caucuses, in Jan. 2016. During that event, he made headlines while talking about his popularity in Iowa, saying “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, okay?”

Despite frigid temperatures, the event drew both supporters and opponents to the Dordt campus. Like this year, Trump had a double-digit lead in Iowa in 2016. However, he ended up losing to Ted Cruz on caucus night.