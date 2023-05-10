SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Dordt University announced they will be adding men’s and women’s swimming beginning in Fall 2024.

Dordt will join fellow GPAC schools Morningside, College of Saint Mary, Jamestown, and Midland as schools that offer swimming. Those four schools compete in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

According to a press release, a search for a head coach will begin immediately, with the teams set to compete for the first time during the 2024-25 academic year. The Defenders will compete at the All Seasons Center.