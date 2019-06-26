Dordt athlete among three in deadly Montana crash

MISSOULA, Mont. (KELO) — Three people including 20-year-old twin brothers, one with a KELOLAND connection, are dead following a crash in Montana.

David and Ben Temte were from Bloomington, Minnesota.

According to Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, David was a junior on the school’s track and cross country teams and was part of a relay team that won an NAIA national championship in May.

A 66-year-old woman also died.

It happened Monday morning just north of Missoula.

The crash is still under investigation.

Together we mourn the loss of junior David Temte and his brother, whose lives were lost on Monday morning in a car…

Posted by Dordt University on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

