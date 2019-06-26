Dordt athlete among three in deadly Montana crash

MISSOULA, Mont. (KELO) — Three people including 20-year-old twin brothers, one with a KELOLAND connection, are dead following a crash in Montana.

David and Ben Temte were from Bloomington, Minnesota.

According to Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, David was a junior on the school’s track and cross country teams and was part of a relay team that won an NAIA national championship in May.

A 66-year-old woman also died.

It happened Monday morning just north of Missoula.

The crash is still under investigation.