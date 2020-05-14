Doors open for Falls Overlook Cafe today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Falls Overlook Cafe is back open starting Thursday.

Visitors can enjoy Stensland Ice Cream and limited food options once again for the first time at Falls Park since January. The cafe was supposed to open in April but was delayed by the pandemic.

“Every other table is available. We’ll have sanitizers everywhere at both entrance and exit and the bathrooms and also at the register. Just trying to make the contact with everybody as little as possible,” cafe manager Becky Majeres said.

The cafe is open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.