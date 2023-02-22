SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — DoorDash has activated its severe weather protocol in South Dakota and Minnesota.

Residents in Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Sioux Falls and Watertown hoping to order food in during the snow storm will not be able to use DoorDash.

The food delivery service has suspended operations in eastern South Dakota from noon CST on Wednesday through noon on Thursday, dependent on developing weather conditions.

Services have also been suspended in Saint Cloud and Mankato, Minnesota.