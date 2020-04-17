‘Doolittle Raid’ 78th anniversary commemorated by the South Dakota Air and Space Museum kiosks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday, April 18th, marks the 78th anniversary of the historic ‘Doolittle Raid’ of World War II.

To help commemorate 1942 the surprise attack on Japan and South Dakota’s involvement, the South Dakota Air and Space Museum has set up a kiosk at the Sioux Falls Airport with video.

“This kiosk is important because it honors two South Dakotans that took part in a momentous part of WWII history and American lore,” communications director John Mollison said.

Mollison says the ‘Doolittle Raid’ is an example of how Americans can overcome great challenges and adversity; like the one we are facing today.

Similar kiosks are on display at Rapid City’s and Pierre’s airport too.