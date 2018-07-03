Donut Shop Teams Up With Fireworks Store
A partnership between a local fireworks store and donut shop is bringing in a lot of dough.
Flyboy Donuts is teaming up with Pyro City to give shoppers some sweets while they search for some sweet deals. Mary Hallickson is picking up a few last minute sparklers and smoke bombs. She's also saving time and money for patriotic pastries.
"Yeah it is. I was surprised to see the donut truck out here. It's kind of nice. I haven't had breakfast," Hallickson said.
Flyboy will be at Pyro City again on the Fourth of July starting at 9 a.m. until they sell out of donuts.
