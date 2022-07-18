SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The hot dry weather is taking a toll on yards across KELOLAND.

If you’re like a lot of people, you run your sprinklers when you can, but how much should you be watering when it’s this hot?

“A lot of brown spots, I’ve planted seed three times and nothing has come up,” Judy Tulio said.

Lawns are getting stressed out under the hot weather.

Judy Tulio likes to take good care of her landscaping and likes to have a green plush lawn, too, but she says this year has been a losing battle.

“Just can’t get anything to grow with the heat,” Tulio said. “This neighborhood has always taken care of their lawns, so it’s hard to see a yard go brown and to not look nice.”

But that’s to be expected.

Dan Pyle of D & K Lawn Care says because it’s been so hot people might be overwatering.

“One good water a week is better than these little ones, I know it’s human nature to go out and hit that button every morning, but it’s not what you want to do,” Pyle said.

Pyle says it’s okay for your lawn to be dry, because that allows the roots to grow deeper and that’s good for your lawn.

Plus, he suggests letting the grass grow a little taller.

“Over mowing when you don’t really need to this is a time of year, letting it get a little bit longer is okay, let it shade itself, if we mow when it’s dry and crunchy you are actually hurting it more,” Pyle said.

He says that way when you do mow, you can cut it high and let it lie.

“I know we all like to bag, but mulching does two things; you’ve already got your food there from the fertilizer you fed it, so let that be in the ground, also it creates a little bit of a thatch layer you’re going to hold moisture there that’s another win,” Pyle said.

So if you’re one of those who has always prided yourself on your lawn, remember this, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the fence.

“Nope and to try and outdo your neighbor it’s impossible,” Pyle said.

Pyle suggests watering once a week, about an inch, and to make sure to do it early in the morning.