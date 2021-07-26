Don’t let the hot temperatures take a toll on your gardens, advice from a local greenhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We can expect yet another round of hot temperatures this week in KELOLAND. For those of you with gardens and outdoor plants, the heat can take a toll on them.

Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center has a wide variety of plants for you to choose from.

Coleta Koch is here to get some plant advice as well as to do a little shopping.

“I like flowers, but I don’t like vegetables,” customer, Coleta Koch said.

She says she has some landscaping at her home and with more hot temperatures on the way, she’ll be keeping an eye on it.

“I watch so that they don’t dry out, especially if there’s wind,” Koch said.

When the mercury starts to rise, manager Heath Zeigler says it’s not the time to start planting.

“If you wanted to do something, do it early in the morning or later on in the evenings when it’s cooler, if it’s too hot for you, it’s going to be too hot for the plants,” manager Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center, Heath Zeigler said.

He says it’s important to make sure you give your plants plenty of water, but not so much that you over water them.

“When it’s so humid out, a lot of times the plants look like they are thirsty but really all they are is they are just warm and hot,” Zeigler said. “Over watering looks very similar to under watering, the plants are starting to dry, or look dry, they start to wilt because the roots start to rot and the plant can’t take up any water.”

A little extra work that can keep your garden looking its best.

“Tomatoes love the heat, so as long as you can keep them well watered, they’re going to take off and go so that’s one of them that does like the heat, the cucumbers and things like that, cooler weather would have a little better shot of burning up, but just keep an eye on them,” Zeigler said.

Zeigler says you could also try adding a little extra mulch to try to keep the soil temperature and moisture level more consistent.