SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s some cooler weather in the extended forecast, and that has Sioux Falls Police sending out a timely reminder: Never leave your car running, especially with the doors unlocked.

“A cold vehicle is not nice. It’s still better than no vehicle when you go outside and it’s missing because you’ve left it running unattended with the keys in the ignition and unlocked,” Lt. Andrew Siebenborn of the Sioux Falls Police said.

According to police records, there have been 117 stolen cars in Sioux Falls city limits in just the last four weeks.