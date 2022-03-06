SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The violence in Ukraine has held the world’s attention since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion started, and today people in South Dakota showed support for others overseas as well as here in the United States.

“We want communities here and around the world to just not forget, don’t get used to this, don’t let others get used to it,” Alla Kureninova of Sioux Falls said.

Alla Kureninova has been working with the organization South Dakota Voices for Peace to make this vigil for Ukraine happen.

“I got connected to Voices for Peace through some mutual friends and they have really helped me put this together and reach out to the community of Ukrainians here in Sioux Falls,” Kureninova said.

South Dakota Voices for Peace has been working since 2017 with the goal of giving voices to immigrant, refugee and Muslim communities.

“This is an opportunity to bring the Ukrainian community members throughout the Sioux Falls area together, and it’s an opportunity for us folks from Sioux Falls to stand in solidarity and unity with the Ukrainian community, to let them know they are not alone and we are here to support them,” said Jen Dreiske, deputy director of South Dakota Voices for Peace.

The event was held outside First Congregational Church in downtown Sioux Falls this afternoon. Attendees wore yellow and blue, waved Ukrainian flags and had signs calling for peace.

Kureninova will continue helping, and she hopes others follow suit.

“It seems just like there is nothing you can in a situation like this… we have lived with this for eleven days now and we have found ways to help, so reach out to us and ask us how you can help,” Kureninova said.

