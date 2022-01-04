Donors still needed for Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are just a few days left for the Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive in Sioux Falls.

So far, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has received 409 donation votes while the Sioux Falls Police Department has received 387 donation votes.

The Community Blood Bank says it is experiencing a 30% shortage compared to last year at this time. They are critically short of O+ and O- blood types. The Community Blood Bank is asking donors to give blood to strengthen supplies.

There is still time to sign up to donate for the Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive. Below are a few of the blood drive events you can sign up for: