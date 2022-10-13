SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Community members helped boost the blood supply in the area today.

KELOLAND Media group held its Donor-a-thon with the Community Blood Bank on Thursday.

Some days you can find Haili Cornell in the director chair at KELOLAND Media Group.

On Thursday, she was in the donor chair.

Cornell tries to give blood as often as she can.

“I’ve had family in the hospital and people who’ve needed blood transfusions,” donor Haili Cornell said.

Jon Chapman works at a local non-profit.

He heard about the blood drive from a co-worker and decided to sign up.

“I haven’t given blood since high school, and it just felt like a good way to give back to the community,” donor Jon Chapman said.

Both Cornell and Chapman say the process of donating blood is pretty easy.

“I don’t have a fear of needles, so I didn’t have that obstacle to overcome,” Chapman said.

Blood collected by the Community Blood Bank stays in the Sioux Falls area to help local patients.

“I think it’s important to do what you can for the community. If you can, you should,” Cornell said.

If you missed out Thursday’s blood drive, there are more opportunities to donate blood.

