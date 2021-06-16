Donations needed for Women’s Day of Service, Children’s Inn and East River Legal Services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are just one day away from our donation drive here at KELOLAND Media Group.

We’re asking you to bring in donations of coloring books, crayons, toys, deodorant, shampoo and much more.

You can drop off the items Thursday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at our KELOLAND studios along Phillips Avenue. We will then give your donations to Women’s Day of Service, Children’s Inn and East River Legal Services.

We’ve provided a full list of donation items being collected online.

The donation drive is part of our volunteer efforts for 2021 Founder’s Day of Caring. KELOLAND employees will be helping at several organizations throughout the day to help give back to the community.