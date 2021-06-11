Donations needed for KELOLAND Media Group Founder’s Day of Caring project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re buying groceries this weekend, consider picking up a few extra items for our upcoming donation drive.

KELOLAND Media Group is putting together Menstrual and Hygiene Kits as wells Child Trauma Kits as part of our annual Founder’s Day of Caring project.

We’re asking for toys, stuffed animals, pads, tampons, toothbrushes and more.

You can drop off your donation outside the KELOLAND studios at 501 S Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls on Thursday, June 17 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We will bring the donations to Women’s Day of Service, East River Legal Services and Children’s Inn.